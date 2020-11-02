Erin Hennessey would be conservative voice for us
To the Editor: We need Erin Hennessey to represent our needs and issues in this huge state Senate District 1. For quite some time we have been lacking a strong advocate for us.
Her background is a good reason to give her our support:
She has a business background that would serve us well. She is a graduate of Boston College and a CPA, and has served on the all-important Finance Committee, which would help to curb the Democrats from spending us over the cliff.
She is totally opposed to any taxes such as income and sales tax that the Democrats love to promote.
She is a strong defender of our 2nd Amendment, which liberals love to attack all the time.
I believe she would be a strong voice for us in Concord, representing this huge district. That’s why I strongly urge the voters in this area to give her our support.
DONALD M. BISSON
Berlin