Why get vaccinated when nothing changes if you do?
To the Editor: Could you please send your best investigative reporter to Concord and ask Governor Chris Sununu and DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette why anyone should get vaccinated if nothing changes? Most nursing home patients have received both shots, quarantined 14 days, yet they are still being imprisoned by the governor and Shibinette. They look like homeless people, no hair appointments, no yearly checkup to prevent disease progression, no seeing loved ones, etc. These poor souls have been imprisoned for almost a year without contact with loved ones yet when their chance of contracting COVID-19, much less dying from it, is infinitesimal, nothing changes? Some nursing home staff have decided not to get vaccinated yet they work alongside their vaccinated coworkers. (I’m not denigrating nursing homes or their employees, who are some of the most caring and dedicated people.) So I ask again, if nothing changes for those vaccinated, why get the vaccine?
MARK HOLLANDS
Amherst