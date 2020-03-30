Why I support Dan Feltes for governor
To the Editor: Throughout his time as a state senator, Dan Feltes has been a progressive leader on issues spanning from clean energy, to affordable housing, paid family and medical leave and education.
One of the reasons he ran for state Senate was to fund full-day kindergarten like any other grade and to provide students with the tools they need at an early age so they can reach their full potential.
During his time as Senate Majority Leader, Dan has proven his commitment to investing in our public schools by leading negotiations and achieving the greatest education funding in the state budget in two decades. He understands that to invest in our future is to invest in our students and that means allocating resources to bolster our current public and charter schools.
Dan is not only fighting for our students in kindergarten, middle school, and high school, but he hopes to create an education system in New Hampshire that benefits everyone and provides the resources and support students and families need to be successful.
As a long-time educator, I know first-hand that it is critical we do everything in our power to close the opportunity gap for students of all backgrounds and provide equal opportunity for every student in New Hampshire. I support Dan Feltes because he is a fierce advocate for education and looks out for working families. As governor, I know he would continue to make education a priority of his administration.
MARY HEATH
Island Pond Rd., Manchester