Why is Biden letting COVID hop U.S.-Mexico border?
To the Editor: The greatest super spreader event is Joe Biden breaking our immigration laws and allowing tens of thousands of illegal immigrants into our country without masks, unvaccinated and some COVID positive. Biden is allowing these people to be sent all over the country without letting governors know where they are going. Can you think of a greater super spreader event of the virus?
The absurdity of the Biden policy is that he has teamed up with the teachers’ unions to mandate your children wear a mask all day to go to school. There is more danger of your children getting emotionally harmed than them getting or giving the virus. Biden cares more about the illegal immigrants than he does about the rights of your children. When asked where is the scientific data that says children are spreaders, they cannot produce any because there is none.
Then there is Obama’s 450 unmasked guests at his indoor birthday party. A White House writer said there was no problem for spreading the virus because the guests were “sophisticated.” But Dr. Anthony Fauci calls out the people outside riding their motorcycles in Sturgis. I guess the bike riders were unsophisticated so they can spread the virus.
Parents do not let your schools follow the teachers’ union, demand that your children be allowed to attend school unmasked.