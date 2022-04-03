To the Editor: We are retired and have a simple tax return, which I, as a retired bookkeeper, am still capable of doing. We filed online using TurboTax but I also got all the forms, schedules and instructions to do it by hand.
Do you have any idea of the complexity of doing your own taxes? There are 18 steps to the Social Security Benefits Worksheet just to figure out how much of your Social Security is taxable! There are 56 lines to complete on Schedule 1, Additional Income and Adjustments to Income, some of which require other forms and computations.
As for Schedule 2, Additional Taxes, it’s only 16 lines but most require other form attachments.
I personally like Schedule 3, Additional Credits and Payments, which is 35 lines, especially 6h, District of Columbia first-time home buyer credit, attach form 8859. Lines 6e, f, i and j are also favorites.
With 55-plus years of doing taxes, I am totally disgusted with today’s income tax codes. They are complicated and convoluted. They legislate special interests. We hear that the rich don’t pay their fair share. Well that’s because only their CPAs and tax lawyers can follow the letter of the tax law and take legal advantage of its loopholes and special interest benefits that our representatives built into it with the help of lobbyists.
I urge all of our representatives to work toward simplifying the tax code.