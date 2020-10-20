Why no coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop?
To the Editor: I find it extraordinary that the Union Leader has not had an article on the controversy around the Hunter Biden computer. Your recent Opinion pieces show your opposition to President Donald Trump, but your news pages should report what is important in today’s world.
There is controversy about the veracity of the Biden computer hard drive, but full disclosure does not negate the responsibility to report this “October Surprise.” Have you joined with Facebook, Twitter and the MSM to censor negative comments about Joe Biden’s presidential run? I recently renewed my subscription, but unless this gross neglect of news important to New Hampshire citizens is corrected I will not renew.
RICHARD WALDRON
Kensington
Editor’s Note: The New Hampshire Union Leader ran a story on that topic in print on Oct. 16, and an additional story on UnionLeader.com on Oct. 15.