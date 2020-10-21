Stimulus bill delayed by progresssive wish list
To the Editor: For those of you who may be wondering why Congress has been unable to agree upon a new COVID-19 relief package, please consider these tidbits.
The proposed Democrat COVID relief bill contains things like direct payments to illegal immigrants and deportation forgiveness.
Every Republican in the House voted no on this bill, saying the spending levels were too high and the funding targeted certain programs unrelated to the coronavirus crisis. One lawmaker described the bill as a “$2.2 trillion socialist wish list.”
It features almost $500 billion for state and local governments. Many have suggested that much of this money is intended to bail out cities and states that have been financially mismanaged by Democrat mayors and governors.
This bill would also mandate nationwide “ballot harvesting,” allowing party operatives to return other people’s ballots to polling places without “any limit” on the number of ballots. The practice is illegal in most states, largely because it is susceptible to fraud and intimidation.
It has been my experience that time and time again the Democrats attempt to exploit crisis to further their political agendas and stick taxpayers with the cost.
RUSSELL B. CUMBEE
Franconia