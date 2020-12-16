No pro-life protests?
To the Editor: Pro life? I could go on and on about pro life, but I will keep this short and to the point.
In recent months, Donald Trump has ordered the execution of several inmates. Not a word of protest from all the pro lifers, Evangelicals, Catholics and other so called Christians. Where are your voices now? Again Donald Trump is ordering the execution of even more inmates while he still has the power. And still no outcry from you know who. Where are your voices now? Trump claimed to be pro-life only to get your vote and he succeeded. Pro-life means cradle-to-grave health care, affordable housing, a living wage, equal rights and opportunities for women and minorities. It is my opinion that the majority of you that say you are pro-life are not pro-life at all, but anti-abortion and pro-capital punishment.
GAYLE STEVENSON
Webster Street, Manchester