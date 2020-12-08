Why no story on Trump election fraud presser?
To the Editor: I am frustrated with your coverage of recent events. Specifically President Donald Trump gave an important speech to the nation on Dec. 2. He detailed some of the fraud during this election. He reported dead people voted, some counties had more votes than registered voters, a voting machine mysteriously gave 6,000 votes for the president to his opponent and absentee ballots were returned the day before they were sent out.
I did not find any report of this in the newspaper or on your website. Instead all I found was the drone of the wire services saying there is no evidence. How is that hundreds of sworn affidavits not yet investigated are so easily dismissed?
All Americans should be very troubled by this information. It suggests our voting system and the officials charged with protecting it are corrupt. If America is to exist as a free country this issue needs to be definitely resolved. In this age of instant information it is a shameful scandal that we cannot correctly count legal votes to determine a free and fair election.
This is the oddest election in my lifetime and you and your reporters seem to have no interest in ascertaining what truly happened. Even New Hampshire is affected by the outcome of federal elections.
The press has freedom under our constitution to investigate the truth about these kinds of controversies. Perhaps it is time to remove that Daniel Webster quote since investigating the truth seems to be beyond your power.
ROBERT KALADISH
Wilton