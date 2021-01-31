Why not an Electoral Commission?
To the Editor: The Electoral Commission sometimes referred to as the Hayes-Tilden or Tilden-Hayes Electoral Commission was a temporary body created on Jan. 29, 1877, by the United States Congress to resolve the disputed United States presidential election of 1876. Facing an unparalleled constitutional crisis and intense public pressure, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled Senate agreed to the formation of the bipartisan Electoral Commission to settle the election. Does this sound familiar? Sen. Ted Cruz was suggesting that through constitutional means, in a contested election year, an Electoral Commission be formed to settle this disputed election in which nearly one-half of Americans believe the election was fraudulent.
I find it very disingenuous that the Democratic Party, which wants to push for unity, would oppose such a commission. Why deny a legitimate means which would shed light on the voting issues and give the American people closure? It is the least they could have done! By not doing so the anger, frustration, and bitterness have left a void in an already terrible year, and I fear, a wound so very deep that it may never heal.
MARY ANN DOTY
Lucille St., Manchester