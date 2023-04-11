Why perform jury duty only to be disrespected?

To the Editor: I think it’s disgusting that, eight months later, people are still intent on harassing jurors who found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty. The Boston Globe should be ashamed of itself. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — if 12 people who sat and listened to all of the evidence and all of the testimony for days on end came to the unanimous conclusion that Zhukovskyy was not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, who does John Q. Public — who only knows what he reads in the newspaper — think he is to say he knows better?

