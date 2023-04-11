To the Editor: I think it’s disgusting that, eight months later, people are still intent on harassing jurors who found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty. The Boston Globe should be ashamed of itself. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — if 12 people who sat and listened to all of the evidence and all of the testimony for days on end came to the unanimous conclusion that Zhukovskyy was not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, who does John Q. Public — who only knows what he reads in the newspaper — think he is to say he knows better?
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella should be ashamed of themselves for their comments — great reflection of your actual feelings about the judicial system, guys.
But the Boston Globe, what were they thinking? What is releasing the names of the people who sat on that jury going to accomplish? What is it that the Globe wants to happen?
Judge Bornstein was right to deny them access to the jurors’ identities. People say that the verdict made a mockery of the judicial system, but the real mockery here is all of the public officials and citizens who apparently can’t accept a jury verdict if they don’t like it. Why would any Granite Stater want to sit on a jury in the future knowing that this is what they have waiting for them if they decide against an ill-informed public opinion?