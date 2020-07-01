NH student facts
To the Editor: In response to Daniel Soucy’s op-ed the “Crisis that students are facing,” Mr. Soucy’s “facts” and “figures” are incredibly inaccurate in supporting his claims about college inaffordability and student homelessness in New Hampshire. For example, the 14% homeless figure of community college students is accurate, but not one of the 66 colleges and universities responding to the survey are located here.
In fact, New Hampshire’s overall homelessness percentage in 2017 was 0.001 percent. As to Mr. Soucy’s claim that a UNH student’s tuition cost is greater than the average American’s income: UNH Durham’s projected total cost (20/21) for a New Hampshire resident is $34,870, not $47,220, as Mr. Soucy claimed, and far less than the “average person’s” salary, according to U.S. Census Bureau info for 2017, of $56,516. In the middle of Mr. Soucy’s argument he states, “It is common knowledge that when the average person makes more, when the average person has access to increased opportunities, the U.S. economy as a whole benefits.” However, Mr. Soucy concludes his letter with this: “It is ironic that a state and country that built itself on the apparent false idea that hard work leads to greater success is unable to support its students.”
So, no one in this country ever benefited from hard work and sacrifice? Why should hard-working taxpayers doubly subsidize students by, first, funding the state colleges, and, second, forgiving student loan debt? No one is forgiving my mortgage.
EDWARD BEAL
Salem