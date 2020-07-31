Why so much costly testing of the healthy?

To the Editor: I understand the government can’t cure the coronavirus and they have responsibility for protecting citizens through the national and state health departments. What I cannot understand is why the testing of citizens showing no symptoms?

Further, if they test today couldn’t I be exposed tomorrow and thus become dangerous to others when I innocently thought I wasn’t contagious? Can someone please tell me why all the testing of those with no symptoms at costs of $200 or more per test?

HARRIET E. CADY

Deerfield

