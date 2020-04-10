Keep paying bus drivers
To the Editor: I received news today that school bus drivers for Auburn, Candia and Hooksett are being laid off without pay because the districts and school boards under SAU 15 have decided not to honor the transportation contract.
My question is why? They had at the initial closing of schools and paid the contract until April 3. What is different now? The monies are still allocated, nothing needs to be raised and yet they just decided to stop paying the contract.
A lot of the drivers work for the communities in which they live supporting not only their own children but making sure that all the school children get to school safely. Due to no fault of their own they are out of work and the districts that so heavily rely on them in the good times are turning their backs on them.
I have lived in Hooksett for more than 20 years and have driven for Auburn, Candia and Hooksett for 13 years. This is a trying time for everyone, we are supposed to be pulling together so we can all get through this and come out the other side, not finding a way to keep the budget in the black.
LISA HEATH-McKENNA
Hooksett