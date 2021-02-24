Why the high tuition?
To the Editor: I read with wonderment an item in Kevin Landrigans’ State House Dome in which Michael Roderick, copresident of the University of New Hampshire College Democrats, was critical of a budget cut to the university and the impact it may have on tuition. I wonder if the thought to criticize and support an action to change the reasons for the high costs of education had been considered. Or is such thought generational and lost? Success would impact generations to come and help struggling families too.
PETER HANSEN
Amherst