Tim Baxter is a Republican that we need in the House
To the Editor: Tim Baxter is a principled conservative Republican I know will be a change agent who will help bring America back from the precipice it is on.
Ask yourself why Democrat leaders are working so hard to destroy our country? I am a working class voter who cannot understand why our president and the Democrat-controlled Congress are so intent on destroying our standard of living and giving our hard-earned tax monies to people and nations that no rational American supports. Let’s face it, they just don’t care!
We can no longer entertain the ludicrous contention that you are a racist if you don’t buy into the “America Last” agenda. I’m all for telling the “woke” politicians who seem to hate Americans that it is time to go home, get a job and see what life is like for the people they are supposed to represent.
Tim Baxter is traveling all over the state of New Hampshire, talking to his future constituents and laying out his goals to bring our country back on track.
Working class people don’t want a country where our current government is now warning about food shortages and seems intent on bankrupting the nation. We are not Venezuela.
If you are as tired of what is happening in Washington, D.C. as I am, I ask you to vote for Tim Baxter as our principled representative in the House of Representatives.
