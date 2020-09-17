Why Trump
To the Editor: I am writing to explain “Why I’ll Vote for Trump.” My liberal friends are having trouble understanding. Here’s why:
Trump is strongly pro-life (anti-abortion). I believe that the de-humanization and slaughter of unborn children in the womb is the greatest civil rights tragedy of our time. Trump gets it. Biden does not.
Trump is strongly pro-religious freedom. Under Trump, a Catholic hospital can refuse to perform abortions, or gender-reassignment surgery. Under Biden, the hospital would be threatened with de-certification.
Trump believes biological males should not be allowed to compete against females, even if they “identify” as female. Biden supports trans-athletes competing according to their “gender identity,” even in high school sports.
I like Vice President Pence, so if anything happens to Trump. . . . I find Kamala Harris mean-spirited, vicious and far left. Look at how she treated Justice Kavanaugh at his Senate confirmation hearing. If something happens to Biden (he is 77, and visibly slipping mentally), we would have a President Kamala Harris.
For all of his inadequacies as a leader and chief executive, Trump has not gotten us into a war. He has not crashed the economy (COVID did that). He has re-negotiated some important trade deals, and put pressure on the Chinese to play fair. He has supported our military. Whatever his personal faith, he has been a friend of people of faith. He genuinely loves America. He opposes the radical agenda of the left. Biden buys into it. No thanks– I’ll vote for Trump.
JAMES MCFAUL
Littleton