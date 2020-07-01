Why would I ever vote Democrat?
To the Editor: For the past three years, Democrats have based their entire election campaigns on the following agenda items:
Open borders for illegal aliens, abolish ICE, defund the police, sanctuary cities for illegal aliens, ban soft drinks, resistance, socialism, unlawfully destroy historical statues, global warming hysteria, rename historical schools/buildings/mascots, shared bathrooms for transgenders, higher taxes, bigger more wasteful government, race baiting, inciting and promoting rioting/protesting, more welfare programs rather than creating jobs.
I could list more but I already made my point. Why in the world would I ever vote for anyone associated with this type of ideology?
DAVID GARNETT
Hampton