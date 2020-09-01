Why was Trump rally allowed to endanger us?
To the Editor: Although I am a Massachusetts resident, my wife and I own a second home in New Hampshire. We love the natural beauty of the state and try to support local restaurants and businesses as often as possible.
Restrictions on bars, restaurants, and businesses have been put in place to limit the spread of the COVID -19 virus. In addition, Governor Chris Sununu has mandated that all gatherings of 100 people or more are required to wear masks.
Yet the recent Trump rally was allowed where many more then 100 people attended and a majority of them were not wearing masks? I feel the lives of many of us are now endangered as a result of this event, which was unlawful. Why was it not shut down?
RICHARD SAKAKEENY
Southborough, Mass.