Wildly popular story about lottery suit wasn’t news

To the Editor: Honestly I am amazed how much coverage you gave the non-lottery winner, for him to vent that he should have won. The directions are clear what symbol in the bonus game gives you a win and a gold bar isn’t one of them. This is just another example of people being loud to get what they want. There is no logic or commonsense for a lawsuit, yet with your article basically supporting him many people will ignore the facts and agree without any real awareness of the game. So again I am surprised you even printed the article; my version would have been filled with humor and sarcasm. I read, understand, and believe in rules and directions.

PAUL KIROUAC

Walnut Street, Manchester

EDITOR'S NOTE: Correspondent Jason Schreiber's article "Man claims NH Lottery owes him a gold bar, or $750,000" has been viewed more than 75,000 times since its publication.

 

