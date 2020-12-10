Wildly popular story about lottery suit wasn’t news
To the Editor: Honestly I am amazed how much coverage you gave the non-lottery winner, for him to vent that he should have won. The directions are clear what symbol in the bonus game gives you a win and a gold bar isn’t one of them. This is just another example of people being loud to get what they want. There is no logic or commonsense for a lawsuit, yet with your article basically supporting him many people will ignore the facts and agree without any real awareness of the game. So again I am surprised you even printed the article; my version would have been filled with humor and sarcasm. I read, understand, and believe in rules and directions.
PAUL KIROUAC
Walnut Street, Manchester