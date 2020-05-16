Wilhelm is right in call for national service

To the Editor: Rep. Matt Wilhelm had it just right in his op-ed of May 5. This is clearly the time for the national service that America has called for since JFK’s early dream of 100,000 Peace Corps volunteers, now needed right here and across the USA.

Tragically, President Donald Trump has reduced our once great country to Third World status needing help from China, Korea, Germany, and Doctors without Borders. The U.S. and the world are facing a perfect storm with COVID-19 trashing the global economy, killing hundreds of thousands, putting millions out of work and driving them into poverty.

Against this tragedy, Wilhelm, several U.S. senators, General Stanley A. McCrystal, and many others are turning tragedy into an extraordinary opportunity for putting thousands of unemployed to work to help stop the coronavirus pandemic with a massive program of testing and tracking. And national service need not stop there. Post COVID-19, there will be enormous needs for addressing poverty, public health, the opioid crisis, environmental degradation, and climate change. Here’s the action needed to turn this disaster into fresh hope for a renewed national spirit of service honoring our better angels.

MALCOLM J. ODELL Jr.

South Hampton

Thursday, May 14, 2020
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Monday, May 11, 2020
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Friday, May 08, 2020
Thursday, May 07, 2020
Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Monday, May 04, 2020
Sunday, May 03, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Utility rebates due

To the editor: When the price of oil went way up a few years ago, we consumers were hit with numerous “surcharges” including one approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for electric companies. Today, oil prices are at all time lows. Why are the companies, including the electric com…