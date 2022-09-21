Which Bolduc to believe?

To the Editor: During a Labor Day parade Don Bolduc denied that he had any association with his supporter who flew the Confederate flag on a float following. But can he deny that people who consider the Confederate flag as something honorable find him an attractive candidate? How much of that statement will cause him to lose the Confederate flag vote.

