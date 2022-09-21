To the Editor: During a Labor Day parade Don Bolduc denied that he had any association with his supporter who flew the Confederate flag on a float following. But can he deny that people who consider the Confederate flag as something honorable find him an attractive candidate? How much of that statement will cause him to lose the Confederate flag vote.
All during the primary season Bolduc was an outspoken supporter of the belief that Joe Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election. As soon as the primary is over, Bolduc denies that Donald Trump was the winner in the 2020 presidential election. How can any true MAGA supporter still support anyone who would deny that Trump, the leader of the Republican Party, did not win the 2020 election for president?
If Don keeps this up he won’t have any supporters left.
What is going to be next for his campaign? Is he now going to state that after considerable study that he is now pro-choice and believes only a woman has a right to make that decision? There goes the pro-life vote.
I don’t see Sen. Maggie Hasson now declaring support for taking away a woman’s right to seek an abortion.
Now that the primary is over, Bolduc should double down on the statements he made to get the MAGA Trump base that won him the privilege of representing the Republican Party as the candidate for the United States Senate for New Hampshire.