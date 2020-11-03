Will history repeat itself?
To the Editor: In November, 2000 a CBS news anchor projected Al Gore as the winner of the Florida election, stating with affirmation, “If we say somebody’s carried the state, you can take that to the bank.” Other news channels followed with the same projection. In California the polls would remain open for another three hours, yet many people there would fail to vote because they believed their vote would not make a difference and prospective voters who stood in line in Florida waiting to vote walked away after hearing the projected reports on the 6 p.m. news.
Al Gore won the popular vote. Gore was, in fact, the winner as projected by the news media. However, he failed to acquire enough electoral votes. Thus, George W. Bush walked away with Florida’s Electoral Vote and ultimately won the presidential election.
This is a grim reminder of why every vote counts.
Is history now repeating itself? While Joe Biden and Donald Trump continue to make appearances on the campaign trail, the news media and election polls are influencing voters with projections. Some will call this freedom of speech, but is the news media deciding who will win the election?
The outcome remains to be seen.
CHRISTINE HANAGAN
Milford