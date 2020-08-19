Will Scott Mason live up to nice guy accolades?
To the Editor: I was one of those who testified against the appointment of Scott Mason to the position of executive director of the Fish and Game Department.
My objection was mostly regarding his lack of experience for the job. However, after listening to the testimony, I found that there were many compelling reasons to deny his appointment.
There was a “name calling” testimony on record that directly conflicted with Mason’s testimony at the hearing. Biologists testified that Mason is unqualified and one in particular from the Department of Fish and Game testified regarding open disrespect towards the biologists and the difficulty they encountered working with Mason.
Neighbors spoke of the alienation caused by Mason’s work on behalf of the failed Northern Pass project.
Despite these, and many more red flags, the Executive Council approved him 3-1. Thank you Councilor Debora Pignatelli for being the lone councilor who remained dedicated to serving those you represent.
The confirmation of Mr. Mason maintains the current climate of “them vs. us” that doesn’t take into account the legitimate interests of other residents in New Hampshire in setting the priorities and direction of the department. These voices still have no representation on the commission’s board.
This November, please consider candidates that will allow for new members on the Fish and Game Commission to represent all the interests of the state’s residents. And, according to those who testified for Mr. Mason, describing him as a “nice guy” who can “bring people together,” let’s see how much truth there is to those sentiments.
ELIZABETH MARINO
Goffstown