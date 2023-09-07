To the Editor: Will Stewart, candidate for mayor of Manchester, has the leadership skills and commitment to bring people together across the spectrum in the social services, education, governmental, cultural, and business realms. I have appreciated my contacts with Will in my role as a local historic preservation advocate because he listens. He is not weighed down by preconceptions of where everyone should fit in the city’s pecking order. Will is a former newspaper reporter, which I suspect sparked his refreshing sense of curiosity and his genuine appreciation for the diverse backgrounds and viewpoints of Manchester’s people.
Fostering community has been a major focus of Will’s volunteer work and his work as alderman. He takes a particular interest in the city’s public parks because they improve our quality of life and bring people together. He has also been instrumental in creating the infrastructure that enables biking on the city streets.
Will is an economic development professional. He is a former executive of the Greater Manchester and the Greater Derry chambers of commerce. He knows the ins and outs of affordable housing through his previous community work for NeighborWorks Southern NH. As executive director of Stay Work Play New Hampshire (since 2008), Will works to attract and retain the young and diverse employees needed to staff the state’s businesses.
Will Stewart gets things done! I hope you will join me in voting for him on September 19 in the municipal primary election.