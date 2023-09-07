Supports Stewart for mayor

To the Editor: Will Stewart, candidate for mayor of Manchester, has the leadership skills and commitment to bring people together across the spectrum in the social services, education, governmental, cultural, and business realms. I have appreciated my contacts with Will in my role as a local historic preservation advocate because he listens. He is not weighed down by preconceptions of where everyone should fit in the city’s pecking order. Will is a former newspaper reporter, which I suspect sparked his refreshing sense of curiosity and his genuine appreciation for the diverse backgrounds and viewpoints of Manchester’s people.

 