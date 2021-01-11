Will Trump flee country after he leaves office?
To the Editor: Many in the justice community and elsewhere are concerned by the likelihood that soon Donald Trump and his family will try to flee the U.S. to avoid prosecution, fines and/or imprisonment. Lord knows, the years long laundry list of criminal actions puts them in great legal jeopardy.
In addition, the Trumps have lots of wealth and property stashed overseas and many powerful authoritarian pals who might take them in to protect them from extradition.
We should not be surprised to see the Trumps try to sneak out of the country before the axe falls. Like Jeffrey Epstein, they are flight risks.
Recently Scotland has instructed Trump not to come to Scotland on January 20 to avoid the Biden inauguration ostensibly because of COVID travel restrictions. Yeah, that’s it. Because of COVID.
TRACY NABSTEDT
Concord