To the Editor: I sincerely hope Matt Mowers realizes that the former president started to get the ball rolling on dealing with the impending pandemic. I am thankful for President Joe Biden and the present administration for picking up the ball and doing for our citizens the best government could do, with the help of the CDC, to address COVID-19, which was no easy task.
Those who refused to participate, and it was their choice, are hardly heroes! The results of their behavior put a very serious strain on health care, as well as education and other areas that serve the public.
Many of these so-called heroes are now gone or handicapped in some way, while others continue to appear in hospital beds where their lives may be on the line as well as those close to them, and you call them heroes?
These people are out of work, for the most part, due to their lack of cooperation in supporting the necessary precautions for putting a control on this pandemic. The real heroes are those who have stuck with their professions and offered care and assistance when and where needed. Many are now facing burnout and, I ask, where are those heroes to help pick up the slack? Those who walked away from their responsibilities to the welfare of our country and it’s citizens are only heroes unto themselves.
