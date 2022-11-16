To the Editor: With the midterms in the rear view mirror, the “Oh my God, I can’t believe they voted for that candidate!” and the “Ha, ha, I told you so!” comments are flooding the media.
People on the far right and far left continue to believe that they are the prescient ones concerning 2024 now. Those on the right are saying Gov. Ron DeSantis is the new leader of the GOP and can’t lose in 2024. Those on the left are saying that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the obvious choice for the Democrats and can’t lose in 2024. Well, it wasn’t so long ago, way back in 2015, that Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, with his $100-million war chest and number 1 choice of most Republicans, was to be the slam-dunk winning candidate. And back in 2004, John Kerry, the number one choice of Democrats with his military resume, dashing good looks and billion dollar personal fortune was the slam-dunk winning candidate.
Hillary Clinton was up 8% on election eve and a shoo-in to win in 2016.
How’d those all work out? The recent midterms proved to me once again that the independents — those people who either don’t have time to follow politics or just don’t care to — are the difference makers. The data consistently proves that the party that convinces the independents to vote for them wins every time. The parties ignore this at their peril!