Winning together

To the Editor: It is my hope when the battle with COVID-19 is won we do not go back to normal too quickly.

There are some lessons to learn first; to reflect on where we’ve been and what is to follow.

How swell our earth is now, when a virus can travel in a few weeks around the globe. You could say we have all been joined by COVID-19. This virus plays no favorites. We will win the battle together (joined).

A more personal lesson has much to do with our value system. It’s not our material possessions (houses, cars, etc.) that are most important. It is rather our families and friends, who are irreplaceable.

I am encouraged by the cooperation, courage, and obedience of our citizens in this historic battle. Together we will soon have our victory over coronavirus.

ERNEST E. BENWAY

Derry

