We need Biden now
To the Editor: I’ve often wondered what it would take to force Donald Trump to take responsibility for his mishandling of COVID-19. Just how many months of the virus ravaging our country would it take for him to admit he was wrong and that it isn’t a hoax? How many jobs lost or businesses closed would it take for him to work with Democrats to fight the virus? How many deaths would it take for him to ignore his Twitter account and instead believe in science?
But now in September, without any remorse or ownership to speak of, we’re at the edge of a dangerous landmark, even for Trump. We’re now facing down the barrel of schools reopening — regardless of whether they’re safe — just so Trump can live out his own personal, pandemic-branded version of the “Emperor’s New Clothes.”
The health of my four grandchildren and two of my children who are teachers shouldn’t be put on the line just to inflate Donald Trump’s ego.
If it takes an election to put an adult back in the White House and protect our students and teachers, then so be it. I whole-heartedly support Joe Biden for president. Joe is a calming voice and has a plan for us to move on from this terrible crisis.
I only wish the election was before back-to-school.
BARBARA FUCARILE
Londonderry