With many vaccinated, loosen NH restrictions
To the Editor: My 94-year-old grandmother was vaccinated in January. My mother is vaccinated. I am vaccinated. My son is vaccinated. Yet, my grandmother is still not allowed to leave her assisted living facility to join us for a leisurely drive in New Hampshire.
I have pretty much agreed with all the state’s actions surrounding COVID. I wear my mask and do my part to avoid transmittable situations. But, this is starting to feel oppressive.
My grandmother has not been allowed to leave her assisted living facility for more than a year now. I understand the idea of being safe, but, heck, we are all vaccinated! New Hampshire needs to let up some.
TOM BARNES
Dover