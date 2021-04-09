With many vaccinated, loosen NH restrictions

To the Editor: My 94-year-old grandmother was vaccinated in January. My mother is vaccinated. I am vaccinated. My son is vaccinated. Yet, my grandmother is still not allowed to leave her assisted living facility to join us for a leisurely drive in New Hampshire.

I have pretty much agreed with all the state’s actions surrounding COVID. I wear my mask and do my part to avoid transmittable situations. But, this is starting to feel oppressive.

My grandmother has not been allowed to leave her assisted living facility for more than a year now. I understand the idea of being safe, but, heck, we are all vaccinated! New Hampshire needs to let up some.

TOM BARNES

Dover

Thursday, April 08, 2021
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Monday, April 05, 2021
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Friday, April 02, 2021
Thursday, April 01, 2021