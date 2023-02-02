Without your life, the other human rights don’t matter
To the Editor: Speaking at a pro-abortion rally in Tallahassee, Florida, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “So we are here together because we collectively believe and know America is a promise … of freedom and liberty — not for some, but for all. A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence that we are each ‘endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’” She left out the inalienable “right to life.” Why tell this half truth?
First, so that the people she is speaking to won’t know the whole story. This is deception.
Secondly, she has her own agenda and can’t tell the whole truth because it doesn’t fit the narrative.
The third reason is that deception is the only way to keep the narrative alive.
Harris also said, “freedom and liberty are not for some, but for all.” That’s an outright lie. There is only freedom and liberty if you are born. The unborn aren’t included.
Lies, half truths and deception are what we get from Vice President Harris. We need people in office who aren’t afraid to tell the hard truths in this day and age, who stick to timeless truth and quote the full truth of the Declaration of Independence. Without life the other rights don’t matter.