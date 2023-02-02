Without your life, the other human rights don’t matter

To the Editor: Speaking at a pro-abortion rally in Tallahassee, Florida, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “So we are here together because we collectively believe and know America is a promise … of freedom and liberty — not for some, but for all. A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence that we are each ‘endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’” She left out the inalienable “right to life.” Why tell this half truth?

