WMUR, Union Leader are socialist leaning
To the Editor: First, I have been happy all my years living in New Hampshire. “Live Free or Die” is the best motto. I am a veteran and have had veterans in my ancestry back to Washington’s militia. However, the entire news media stinks and the worst in the nation is WMUR. Such a great patriotic state with a real good governor and the media is socialist, leaning towards communism. The Union Leader has always had that bent. I will not use any organization that advertises on either.
JOHN GOOD
Seabrook