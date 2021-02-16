WMUR, Union Leader are socialist leaning

To the Editor: First, I have been happy all my years living in New Hampshire. “Live Free or Die” is the best motto. I am a veteran and have had veterans in my ancestry back to Washington’s militia. However, the entire news media stinks and the worst in the nation is WMUR. Such a great patriotic state with a real good governor and the media is socialist, leaning towards communism. The Union Leader has always had that bent. I will not use any organization that advertises on either.

JOHN GOOD

Seabrook

Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Monday, February 15, 2021
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Friday, February 12, 2021
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Monday, February 08, 2021