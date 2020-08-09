Woke politics can’t raise a child, it takes parents

To the Editor: In their op-ed “Racism is all around us — and NH is not immune,” John Snow and Mike Ostrowski provide zero evidence for their charge that New Hampshire has an “entrenched and rigged system” of “structural racism.” Instead, they buy into the neo-Marxist critical race theory that every discrepancy among races must be caused by racism. Facts tell us otherwise.

Children without fathers in the household are much more likely to commit crimes, have altercations with the police, and suffer from mental health issues and poverty. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 65% of black children and 41% of Hispanic children live in single-parent households, compared to 24% of white non-Hispanic children. If Snow and Ostrowski are serious about alleviating suffering, they will drop the woke politics and encourage men and women to marry for life so that each child has a mom and dad at home.

STEPHEN SCAER

East Hobart Street, Nashua

