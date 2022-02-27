Letter: Woke spoil sports Feb 27, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Woke spoil sportsTo the Editor: Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas continues to dominate and break records at the Ivy League Championships. Who would have imagined?DARREN DEMERSWeare Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Friday, February 25, 2022 Letter: Protect women's sports Protect women’s sports Thursday, February 24, 2022 Letter: Yes on Article 15 to support Amherst teachers Amherst teachers need your vote on March 8th Letter: Belated happy 2's day Belated ‘Happy 2’s Day!’ Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Letter: Sexual violence survey next spring is a sea change Sexual violence survey a sea change on campus Letter: Hampstead school plan is worth the $34 a month Hampstead school plan worth the $34 a month Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Letter: Our 'moderate' governors legacy is damaged kids Our ‘moderate’ governor’s legacy is damaged kids Letter: Union Leader ignores Biden's many deficiencies Union Leader is ignoring Biden’s many deficiencies Letter: Bedford vote could stymie better health care Bedford vote could stymie better health care services Monday, February 21, 2022 Letter: Absence of disease no excuse to shirk vaccines Absence of disease is no excuse to shirk vaccines Sunday, February 20, 2022 Letter: PUC should be protecting ratepayers Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Bedford vote could stymie better health care Letter: Our 'moderate' governors legacy is damaged kids Letter: Love's hate on display in anti-LGBTQ statements Letter: Sack the lot of them Letter: Absence of disease no excuse to shirk vaccines Letter: PUC should be protecting ratepayers Letter: Sexual violence survey next spring is a sea change Letter: Union Leader ignores Biden's many deficiencies Letter: Whatever you might call it, it remains indoctrination Letter: Maglev rail projects have a 100% failure rate in U.S. Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Sunday, February 27, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: Did we provoke Putin's war in Ukraine? Friday, February 25, 2022 John Stossel: The woke AMA Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: Are Democrats kicking away their future? Garrison Keillor: Why I'm not running for anything whatsoever Sunday, February 20, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: Has Putin won round one in Ukraine? Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT