To the Editor: I am part of that last endangered minority of victims — the aging White north European male of comfortable income and cheerfully secular education. It was great. I got promotions and raises just for showing up and when I used my wife’s credit card with her name on it the obliging shop “girl” would say only “Yes, sir.” and run the card.
Yeah, but.... After our second child was born (and I did work hard to make that happen) I got my vasectomy. Why? Respect for my wife’s willingness to accept the traumas of childbirth — twice.
Today I support Fistula Foundation, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the repair of the gynecological injuries of childbirth. No one should be forced into childbirth against their will. I do not have much sympathy for anyone who is willing to have a body — not their own — torn apart to protect their religion. “Precious Lives” are already here. They are every woman you know.
Here is a simple and modest proposal. I’ll call it the Woman’s Protection Act: “The decision to start, continue, or end any pregnancy shall be the woman’s, informed by such medical advice as she chooses and it shall be superior to any 3rd party claim.”
A careful reader may note that this comes uncomfortably close to the state motto of New Hampshire — but that of course seems now only for men.
To the Editor: This letter is specifically to the parents who feel they do not have a voice in their kids’ education. You do have a voice, through your local school board representative. Do you get to know who the candidates are and what their views on public education are? Do you vote for y…