Women can decide who our next president is
To the Editor: A century ago, women won the right to vote after decades of courageous, persistent women spoke out, protested in civil disobedience, held hunger strikes, and fought so our voices register today. This is the late Congressman John Lewis’s “good trouble.”
The last four years have been an assault on democracy by the current president’s politics of lies, fear, hate and division. Women face inequity and discrimination by this president. The Nov. 3 election is critical. To every woman, voice that privilege, that responsibility, by absentee ballot or in person in N.H.
We have lost 200,000 American citizens due to this president’s willful failure to tell the scientific truth about the current viral pandemic. He refused to warn the public, to create an infrastructure to provide the necessary equipment to protect us and our frontline workers, and his inconsistent messaging has created confusion about best practices for protection. We deserve better.
Women make up 80% of the work force that provides health care services, 76% of our public school educators and 90% of early childhood educators. In the 2016 election, women made up 55.5% of the vote. Together we are the majority — as long as we show up and vote!
We ask women in our region to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Jeanne Shaheen, Annie Kuster and turn Sullivan County blue on November 3rd. The 12 women who signed this letter believe the health and well being of our families, our region, our state and our nation depends on us.
MARY SCHISSELL
Newport