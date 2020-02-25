To the Editor: In response to women’s Marches to get the vote, I would like to take a little time to explain how women have struggled to understand their place in society.

Before the right to vote was passed in 1920, American society barred women from owning property, the clothes she wore belonged to her husband and only property owners were allowed to vote. This was especially true for married women.

It was not until the post-Revolutionary era, 1790, that the changes in the United States began to take a turn for the colonies - especially religiously and the outcome of established religious societies, the Shaker Villages from Maine to Canterbury, New Hampshire, for example.

By the time the early United States was starting to break into the nineteenth century, women like Abigail Adams, Susan B. Anthony and, a little later, Louisa May Alcott with her literary tale of “Little Women”, helped reshape the ideological image of how a woman can do great things in her nation and community just gaining the right to vote.

I wonder what would have happened if the British had won the right to overrun the American people. Perhaps, women getting a vote would have been lost. Now, I have more respect for the Washingtons.

Allison Dorrington

North River Road, Manchester

