To the Editor: In response to women’s Marches to get the vote, I would like to take a little time to explain how women have struggled to understand their place in society.
Before the right to vote was passed in 1920, American society barred women from owning property, the clothes she wore belonged to her husband and only property owners were allowed to vote. This was especially true for married women.
It was not until the post-Revolutionary era, 1790, that the changes in the United States began to take a turn for the colonies - especially religiously and the outcome of established religious societies, the Shaker Villages from Maine to Canterbury, New Hampshire, for example.
By the time the early United States was starting to break into the nineteenth century, women like Abigail Adams, Susan B. Anthony and, a little later, Louisa May Alcott with her literary tale of “Little Women”, helped reshape the ideological image of how a woman can do great things in her nation and community just gaining the right to vote.
I wonder what would have happened if the British had won the right to overrun the American people. Perhaps, women getting a vote would have been lost. Now, I have more respect for the Washingtons.
Allison Dorrington
North River Road, Manchester
Monday, February 24, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Larkin Novak suggests being a police officer isn’t a real job. Well Larkin, you have won the award for most ridiculous statement of the year. My entry suggesting Larkin’s IQ is lower then his or her shoe size finished last.
- Updated
To the Editor: Epping’s Warrant Article 5 to build a new water treatment plant addresses critical needs and now is the best time to do this project at the least cost to taxpayers.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: As an environmental advocate since graduating college with an Environmental Science and Policy degree, I believe that opponents of Gov. Chris Sununu who claim he is not leading on climate change are not being truthful about his record. From my perspective, Gov. Sununu has take…
- Updated
To the Editor: Recently there was another legislative hearing regarding HB 1316, a compromise to allow OHRVs back on the ice at the State Hoit Road Marsh Wildlife Management Area. The marsh is located within one square mile of undeveloped pubic land where hunting is permitted. The compromise…
- Updated
To the Editor: The Atkinson Conservation Commission has unanimously voted to support the zoning amendment that is on this year’s town ballot — warrant article #2020-2 — which pertains to cluster development perimeter buffers and open space regulations. The proposed amendment strengthens the …
- Updated
To the Editor: There was an op-ed published in the Union Leader this week. The title was “What Happened To Our Republican Party” and it was written with extreme anger in a vulgar, vindictive attack that deeply degraded and slandered President Donald Trump.
Saturday, February 22, 2020
To the Editor: In my travels as a New Hampshire writer and storyteller, I’ve crossed paths with Andru Volinsky many times. I know him as a kind person, generous with his time and expertise. He will fight hard for a righteous cause. I’ve seen it. He’s fair minded, thoughtful, open to fresh id…
Friday, February 21, 2020
To the Editor: With the population of New Hampshire aging, the number of young people declining, and so many youth lost to opioids and suicides, liberal Republicans are pushing to remove advocacy for traditional marriage from the NHGOP platform to chase votes. Bad timing.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Amid the ongoing debate and gridlock in Washington, New Hampshire lawmakers are now considering game-changing legislation to provide real relief from the high costs of prescription drugs. Unlike anything going on in Washington, this effort has bipartisan support.
- Updated
To the Editor: “Medicare for All” is not just an abstract political policy for me. It is a matter that is essential to my life and is something that is worth fighting for.