To the Editor: As a retired family physician and current Medicare beneficiary, I want to share my concerns regarding the privatization of Medicare by Medicare Advantage programs, Direct Contracting Entities (DCE), and now “Reach ACOs”.
Often with huge advertising budgets (please, no more Joe Namath ads), Medicare Advantage programs seduce patients with promises of vision care, dental care, full prescription coverage, etc., while conveniently neglecting the limited provider networks, hidden co-pays, and preauthorization hassles.
DCEs take Medicare Advantage’s evils many steps further. Often owned by for-profit companies (insurers, pharmacy chains, venture capitalists, etc.), they are free of congressional oversight and may divert as much as 40% of payments from the federal government to profit instead of care. Medicare beneficiaries may be switched from traditional Medicare plans to a DCE without knowing it. The plans may work well for patients...until they don’t.
Extracting oneself from a DCE may be very difficult, and may even necessitate finding another primary care doctor. At least one large primary care group in this area has contracted with a DCE with promises of highly coordinated, personal, “value-based” care, but when push comes to shove, and the venture capitalist, insurance company or pharmacy chain at the top needs to show more profit, seniors will be on the hook.
Ask your doctor about his/her affiliations, and stick with traditional Medicare if you can. It’s about the future of your health and choice, and the sustainability of Medicare.