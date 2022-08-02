Would you go without food or electricity if you had to?
To the Editor: No family should have to choose between paying their electricity bill and putting food on the table.
Yet, thanks to Republicans in Concord, that is exactly what’s happening here. Due to enormous electric rate increases recently approved by the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC), New Hampshire has nearly the highest electricity rates in the country!
In June, PUC commissioners — all appointed by Governor Chris Sununu — approved a 112% increase in the kilowatt-hour cost of electricity for Eversource, the state’s largest utility. Meanwhile, Eversource Energy, a Fortune 500 company, declared a $0.6375 per share stockholder dividend, up 6% over last year.
Liberty Utilities, owned by Algonquin Power & Utilities, received a similar rate hike, while also giving its stockholders a 6% dividend increase. Its website brags that “continued growth in earnings and cash flows has supported over 10 consecutive years of double-digit dividend growth.”
Energy corporations maintain that projected high natural gas costs drive price hikes. They pass those costs directly to customers while their stockholders profit.
Natural gas is a fossil fuel and non-renewable resource. Its extraction and consumption is a major and growing contributor to climate change. Corporations need to take responsibility for the damage and emissions they create in pursuit of profits.
Republicans thwarted efforts to reduce New Hampshire’s reliance on fossil fuels this past legislative session, despite pressure from clean energy and environmental advocates.
Protect your wallet! Vote for Democratic candidates committed to lower energy costs. Clean energy is a win-win — for the environment and our pocketbooks.
MAURICIO VIVADO
Bedford
