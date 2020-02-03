Letter to the Editor: What if it was me who was President?
What if I had neo Nazis work for my presidential campaign and administration?
What if I called all of the hate groups who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia “very fine people”?
What if I disparaged women, Mexicans, the disabled, African countries, American cities like Baltimore and states like New Hampshire, Muslim immigrants, and “the others”?
What if I ran trillion dollar federal budget deficits with huge tax cuts for wealthy corporations?
What if I wouldn’t release my federal tax returns because I received my business financing from Russian Oligarchs connected to Putin through German banks?
What if it was me who declared business bankruptcies multiple times over the years?
What if I worked against international efforts to fight global warming?
Would you vote for me despite my name not being Donald Trump?
Jonathan Melle
Amherst