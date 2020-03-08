To the Editor: Senator Maggie Hassan is proposing more spending to keep the proposed Boston-to-Concord passenger rail boondoggle lurching forward.
This bill is clearly the wrong direction for New Hampshire. If it passes, the Capital Investment Grant Program Investment Act would pump as much as $3.3 billion into passenger rail in rural areas, “making it easier for New Hampshire to secure the grant funding to move forward with passenger rail.”
And why exactly does rural New Hampshire even need to consider this subsidized passenger rail service?
The Capitol Corridor rail line between Boston and Concord is like the rest of the rail lines in New Hampshire, a hardly used transportation source that doesn’t have a place in a 21st century economy.
This Sen. Hassan legislation is like subsidizing stagecoaches to run on I-93, capital spending that makes no sense.
Steven J. Connolly
Bethlehem
