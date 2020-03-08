To the Editor: Senator Maggie Hassan is proposing more spending to keep the proposed Boston-to-Concord passenger rail boondoggle lurching forward.

This bill is clearly the wrong direction for New Hampshire. If it passes, the Capital Investment Grant Program Investment Act would pump as much as $3.3 billion into passenger rail in rural areas, “making it easier for New Hampshire to secure the grant funding to move forward with passenger rail.”

And why exactly does rural New Hampshire even need to consider this subsidized passenger rail service?

The Capitol Corridor rail line between Boston and Concord is like the rest of the rail lines in New Hampshire, a hardly used transportation source that doesn’t have a place in a 21st century economy.

This Sen. Hassan legislation is like subsidizing stagecoaches to run on I-93, capital spending that makes no sense.

Steven J. Connolly

Bethlehem

Sunday, March 08, 2020
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Pappas protecting NH from coronavirus

  • Updated

To the Editor: Chris Pappas has been working tirelessly to keep Granite Staters safe under the mounting threats of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Governor Sununu thinks so. Sununu praised Chris and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation on their efforts, calling their work “absolutely terrific.”

Friday, March 06, 2020
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bring back the Saturday print edition

To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…

Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Monday, March 02, 2020