Bill is wrong for our children and it is wrong for our state
To the Editor: HB 544 would prevent tax dollars from being used to indoctrinate our children by making “Critical Race Theory” part of the school curriculum from K-12 and it needs to be supported by Governor Chris Sununu and passed.
CRT “woke” trash is a threat to our country, and to the mental and social well-being of all children. Time in school (and our tax money) should be used to provide students with the education they need to do well in the future, and there is little enough time and money to take care of those needs.
Our children have been through a difficult year due to the pandemic. Many have been set back by months in their academic studies, suffered the lack of social interaction with friends and family, and felt all of the anxiety surrounding them. They need to return to their safe and familiar schools where they can work to catch up on time lost — they do not need to be subjected to a twisted social experiment. If you are not familiar with CRT, please research it.
The emperor has no clothes! We must stop accepting things that we know to be untrue and fight for what is right for our society so that we can heal again. CRT teachings only serve to further divide us. Instead of shaming White children for being White, let us be a state that teaches every child of every race, color and creed to be proud of who they are and of their culture and heritage.
BETTY ROYCE
Jaffrey