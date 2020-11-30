Wrong to remove homeless
To the Editor: I am writing in response to the article titled, “Manchester Mayor says she Opposes Clearing Courthouse Camps, State says Evacuation will Proceed” published Tuesday, Nov. 17. This whole situation is a reflection of the inadequate efforts from the state to take on homelessness in New Hampshire.
These people have been camping on the lawn of the Hillsborough County courthouse since the start of the pandemic as they know it is state-owned land and they have a greater claim to be on the premises like all citizens.
I believe it is shameful for the New Hampshire Department of Justice and other state officials to attempt to remove homeless citizens from a public outdoor space during the middle of a worsening pandemic.
Furthermore, though state law requires Manchester to provide welfare assistance during a transition of this nature, the city has provided no such assistance. I understand the bureaucratic nature of the issue, and that having these people, down on their luck during the worst pandemic in a century, camping out on the courthouse lawn is an inconvenience and an eyesore to the people who work there, but I believe that it is a mistake to neglect these people’s feelings and experiences for that sake.
RYAN HICKEY
Londonderry