To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two  years ago we had:

  • Lowest unemployment in history.
  • Lowest poverty since recorded times in the 1960s.
  • More than 1 million people off of government assistance.
  • Oil independence and a net exporter of oil.
  • Gas under $2 per gallon.
  • Introduction of "Veterans Choice" to help our veterans long-term health.
  • Signing of the "Abraham Accords" to start the effort for peace in the Middle East.
  • Record stock market.
  • Permanently funding of HBCU colleges (historically Black colleges).
  • Signed the "Preventing Animal and Cruelty Act" making animal torture a felony.
  • Signed an "opportunity zone" act that created $75 billion dollars for low income neighborhood.
  • Inflation rates over 4 years 17 (2.1%), 18 (1.9%), 19 (2.3%), 20 (1.4%) Now 21 (7%) 22 (9%).
  • Signed the "first step act" helping return non violent crime inmates to society with help.
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Monday, August 01, 2022

Letter: What NH advantage are rapacious electric rates?

To the Editor:  Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass  came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …

Sunday, July 31, 2022
Friday, July 29, 2022