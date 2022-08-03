To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two years ago we had:
Lowest unemployment in history.
Lowest poverty since recorded times in the 1960s.
More than 1 million people off of government assistance.
Oil independence and a net exporter of oil.
Gas under $2 per gallon.
Introduction of "Veterans Choice" to help our veterans long-term health.
Signing of the "Abraham Accords" to start the effort for peace in the Middle East.
Record stock market.
Permanently funding of HBCU colleges (historically Black colleges).
Signed the "Preventing Animal and Cruelty Act" making animal torture a felony.
Signed an "opportunity zone" act that created $75 billion dollars for low income neighborhood.
Inflation rates over 4 years 17 (2.1%), 18 (1.9%), 19 (2.3%), 20 (1.4%) Now 21 (7%) 22 (9%).
Signed the "first step act" helping return non violent crime inmates to society with help.
There are many more if one would take the time to look behind the curtain, but it is fairly safe to assume that will not happen.
Donald Trump the person and Trump policies are two different things, most just cannot separate the two.
