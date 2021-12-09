You don’t just have rights, you have responsibilities
To the Editor: I read with dismay about Dr. David Strang’s efforts to oppose vaccine mandates. Yes, I know, we all have our rights. But, what about our responsibilities? I worked for the NH Adult Parole Board for 20 years. Whenever I would meet with returning parole violators, many quickly advised me that “John, I know my rights!” To which I replied, “yes, but what about your responsibilities?” A confused look usually followed.
So, Dr. Strang, what about your responsibilities as a physician? What about the part of your oath that commands you to “Do No Harm?” With COVID cases continuing to rise in our state, and many hospitals overwhelmed, do we not all have a responsibility to fight this deadly pandemic with the most effective weapon available — vaccination? Yes, we have rights, but what about our responsibility to not harm our fellow citizens by spreading a lethal disease that can be contained?
And before you accuse me of being a far left radical, please know that I served 20 years active duty military service, and another 20 with the parole board. I certainly do know my rights, but I also understand my responsibility to do whatever I can to stop the spread of this deadly pandemic. I sincerely urge everyone to do the same.
