To the Editor: I had the opportunity to witness a State House Session last Thursday in Concord. I’m not going to lie, it is a pretty interesting event. I proceeded to find a seat in the visitor’s gallery where you get a powerful panoramic view of the Speaker’s pulpit and the members of the leadership for both parties.
Suddenly, I decided to look down and a wave of white hair from older state representatives hit me, it was noticeable. I tried to find young representatives that look like me — by young I mean less than 35 years old. I counted four and to be honest they might be older than that. Then I thought, why are college students or Granite Staters younger than 35 years old not running for office. The answer is clear. The system is not designed for young people to run for office. $200 a term? Who is paying for my rent? My gas? College expenses? It is hard. Young Granite Staters need representation urgently. We have retirees walking all over our education. We have seniors, most likely not having more children, passing legislation telling young women what to do with an unborn child.
Those halls in Concord are full of titles but empty of purpose. If you are young, ignore my feelings and run for office. It will be a sacrifice, believe me, but worth your efforts. We need urgent representation, otherwise nothing will be left to fight for.