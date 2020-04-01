To the Editor: The N.H. State Legislature recently passed HB 1665 with bi-partisan support for the formation of an advisory independent redistricting commission. I applaud their support for fairness in the drawing of district lines to eliminate the use of gerrymandering, which both parties have abused over many decades.

The coronavirus has caused a delay in moving this forward to the Senate, but I hope that all Senators and Gov. Sununu will support this legislation when it reaches the Senate for vote and Gov. Sununu for his signature.

Judith Ackerson

Franklin

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Monday, March 30, 2020
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Friday, March 27, 2020
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Messmer has stood up for healthy water

  • Updated

To the Editor: I am writing not as a voter in District 3 but as a supporter of Mindi Messmer for Executive Council District 3. I met Mindi over a year ago and recently had the pleasure of accompanying Mindi on a trip to Washington DC where we both spoke at the Less Cancer.org event.