To the Editor: The N.H. State Legislature recently passed HB 1665 with bi-partisan support for the formation of an advisory independent redistricting commission. I applaud their support for fairness in the drawing of district lines to eliminate the use of gerrymandering, which both parties have abused over many decades.
The coronavirus has caused a delay in moving this forward to the Senate, but I hope that all Senators and Gov. Sununu will support this legislation when it reaches the Senate for vote and Gov. Sununu for his signature.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin