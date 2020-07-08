Independence Day rings hollow for some Americans
To the Editor: In 1861 the population of the United States was 31,429,891 million. Of that, more than a tenth of the population, 3,952,838 Black people, were considered as chattel, property.
It’s now 160 years later. And although freed and granted citizenship by law, Black people are still fighting to secure our rights as vouchsafed by the Constitution. Specifically, we seek:
1. Equal protection under the law:
Elimination of discrimination when acquiring food and housing.
Enfranchisement, the right to vote without arbitrary constraint.
Equal economic and educational opportunity.
2. Due process under the law:
Application of the premise of “Innocent until proven guilty” by the police.
Cessation of extra judicial punishment by the police and private citizens.
Freedom of passage on public ways without hindrance.
If you say “All Lives Matter” or “Blue Lives Matter” then you haven’t experienced these issues. But “Black Lives Matter” because we have, and still are. The title matters because it is not meant to diminish any other group’s standard. Rather it is to emphasize the de facto structural differences that we are confronted with on a daily basis.
If these issues are not addressed, “Independence Day” will remain a hollow slogan in the minds of 37 million Blacks, or 12% of the population of the United States of America.
MICHAEL CAMERON WARD
Lee