The out of touch and wealthy McQuaid duo of Joseph and Brendan tried to tell us – the people of New Hampshire – how to think and what to do. Union Leader readers already know the McQuaids loathe President Trump. So, they decided to write an opinion article to say that the Union Leader endorses Amy Klobuchar for President. So much for unbiased journalism coming from the people who run the newspaper.
Apparently a record high stock market, record low unemployment for all (women, men, African-Americans, Whites, Latinos, etc.), record high level economy, better trade deals for the USA, no more needless wars in the Middle East, less government regulations, a more secured southern border, added pro-constitutionalists on the Supreme Court, an administration who is standing up against the fake news mainstream media, etc. etc. etc., isn’t good enough for the McQuaids. I guess they would rather have the complete opposite.
This just proves how clueless people like the McQuaids are with regular Americans who weren’t given a trust fund and a high paying job. We enjoy having an economy like this. We don’t want people like you telling us how to think and what to do. The McQuaids don’t seem to realize that the new Democrat party doesn’t want a so-called moderate Democrat as their choice. They want socialism. The more radical the Democrat, the better for their purposes.
David Garnett
Hampton